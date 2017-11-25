The Facts of Masterpiece Cakeshop Are Digestible to America

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Dahlia Lithwick speaks with Adam Liptak, who covers the Supreme Court for the New York Times, about the Masterpiece Cakeshop case. He also provides insight into what a jaw-dropping brief from the solicitor general's office means for relations between the court and the Trump administration. Plus, a look into how the Supreme Court justices seem to be the last grown-ups left in Washington.

