The Facts of Masterpiece Cakeshop Are Digestible to America

 Masterpiece Cakeshop isn’t about religious liberty; it’s a free-speech case.

Nov. 25 2017 10:00 AM

Why the Cake Shop Case Is So Delicious

The main ingredient in this session’s most high-profile case is free speech, not religious liberty.

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Dahlia Lithwick speaks with Adam Liptak, who covers the Supreme Court for the New York Times, about the Masterpiece Cakeshop case. He also provides insight into what a jaw-dropping brief from the solicitor general's office means for relations between the court and the Trump administration. Plus, a look into how the Supreme Court justices seem to be the last grown-ups left in Washington.

