What the Lawyer Who Led the Effort to Flood the Airports During Travel Ban 1.0 Is Doing Now

In the wake of another mass shooting, Dahlia Lithwick speaks with Adam Skaggs, chief counsel at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, about the Second Amendment. And one year after Donald Trump’s election to the presidency, Becca Heller, co-founder of the International Refugee Assistance Project, talks about how her job changed after the election.

