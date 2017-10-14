 Kristen Clarke details the Trump strategy to fill the federal bench.

How Donald Trump Is Filling the Numerous Vacancies on the Federal Bench

How Donald Trump Is Filling the Numerous Vacancies on the Federal Bench

Slate
Amicus
Law and the Supreme Court justices who interpret it.
Oct. 14 2017 10:00 AM

The Single Most Unremarked Win of the Trump Era

Kristen Clarke of the National Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law on the federal judiciary.

1400x1400_podcast_amicus_slateplus

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, to talk about the federal judiciary and how Donald Trump is speedily filling the vacancies on the federal bench.

Advertisement

Transcripts of Amicus are available to Slate Plus members several days after each episode posts. For a limited time, get 90 days of free access to Slate Plus in the new Slate iOS app. Download it today at Slate.com/app.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jordan Bell.

Dahlia Lithwick writes about the courts and the law for Slate, and hosts the podcast Amicus.