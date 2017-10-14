How Donald Trump Is Filling the Numerous Vacancies on the Federal Bench

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, to talk about the federal judiciary and how Donald Trump is speedily filling the vacancies on the federal bench.

Advertisement



Transcripts of Amicus are available to Slate Plus members several days after each episode posts. For a limited time, get 90 days of free access to Slate Plus in the new Slate iOS app. Download it today at Slate.com/app.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook. Our email is amicus@slate.com.