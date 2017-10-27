The Reporting Behind the High Court’s Massive Errors

To listen to this episode of Amicus, use the player below:

Dahlia Lithwick speaks with Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin about the remedy for Trump’s unfitness for office: the 25th Amendment. Later, she speaks with ProPublica’s Ryan Gabrielson about his recent reporting, which revealed that the high court tends to make staggering errors of fact in opinions.

