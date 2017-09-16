Why Voting Rights Advocates Are on Edge About the Coming Supreme Court Term

When the Supreme Court term opens next month, perhaps no issue will be more urgent—and more complicated—than voting rights. One of the first cases the justices will hear is Gill v. Whitford, a challenge to the 2011 redrawing of district lines in Wisconsin. While the court has struck down racially motivated gerrymanders in the past, no election map has ever been rejected as a purely partisan gerrymander. And recent developments have some court watchers concerned that Justice Anthony Kennedy may still not be ready to do that.