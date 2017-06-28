Who Really Won in the Travel Ban Ruling, and Why Neil Gorsuch Is Worse Than Liberals Feared

Listen to Episode 71 of Slate’s Amicus:

The Supreme Court’s 2016 term may not have contained the usual number of blockbuster cases, but it did have its fair share of drama. Between the stonewalling of Merrick Garland; the filibustered confirmation of Neil Gorsuch; rumors about Anthony Kennedy’s possible retirement; and, in the background, the White House offensive against the federal judiciary, court-watchers had no shortage of things to keep them up at night.

So this week on Amicus, we pour a couple of our favorite court-watchers big cups of coffee and plop some microphones down at Slate’s annual Breakfast Table. Mark Joseph Stern and Pamela Karlan join us to discuss what we learned about the justices this term and what we can expect from them in the fall.

