A Top Senate Democrat Outlines His Strategy for the Gorsuch Nomination Fight

After a successful blockade of President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, the GOP-led Senate will convene hearings next week on President Trump’s pick for the court’s year-old vacancy. Considering all that has happened in the past year, how should Democrats handle the proceedings? On this week’s episode, we put that question to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

We also sit down with veteran journalist Tom Rosenstiel to discuss his debut novel Shining City, a timely thriller about the inner workings of a controversial Supreme Court nomination. Tom describes how his decades of political reporting informed the book and reflects on some of the parallels between reality and fiction.

Podcast production by Tony Field.

Podcast production by Tony Field.