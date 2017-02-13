 Trump’s travel ban is blocked by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Is the Muslim Ban Dead?

Feb. 13 2017 9:51 AM

A deep dive into the 9th Circuit’s ruling on President Trump’s immigration restrictions.

Listen to Episode 60 of Slate’s Amicus:

A little more than a week after President Trump announced his ban on travel from a handful of majority-Muslim nations, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit refused to lift an emergency stay blocking enforcement of the rule. This week, we sit down with fellow Slate legal writers Mark Joseph Stern and Jeremy Stahl to discuss the ruling and its implications.

