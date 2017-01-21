9/11 Detainees Fight for the Right to Sue

Listen to Episode 58 of Slate’s Amicus:

Advertisement



Can a group of wrongfully detained noncitizens sue high-ranking Bush administration officials for violating their rights in the days following 9/11? That’s the central question in Ziglar v. Abbasi, which was argued this week at the Supreme Court. On today’s episode, we hear from Rachel Meeropol of the Center for Constitutional Rights, who represented the former detainees.

We also consider Lee v. Tam, another big case argued at the high court on Wednesday. It centers on a trademark claim by the Asian American dance-rock band the Slants. That claim was denied on the grounds that the name was disparaging toward “persons of Asian descent.” Simon Tam joins us to tell the story of his band’s name and to make the case that the government isn’t equipped to be deciding who is and isn’t using language disparagingly.

Transcripts of Amicus are available to Slate Plus members. Consider signing up today! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial here.

Amicus is brought to you by the Great Courses Plus, a video learning service that offers lectures on all kinds of topics. Get the first full month FREE when you sign up by going to TheGreatCoursesPlus.com/amicus.

And by Blue Apron. Blue Apron’s meal kits are delivered right to your door and make cooking at home easy. Get your first THREE meals FREE by going to BlueApron.com/amicus.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Our email is amicus@slate.com. Follow us on Facebook here.