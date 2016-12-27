President-Elect Donald Trump Versus the Emoluments Clause

Listen to Episode 56 of Slate’s Amicus:

“[N]o person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.”

Advertisement



These words, from Article I of the U.S. Constitution, make it unambiguously clear to many legal scholars that Donald Trump will be committing an impeachable offense by not relinquishing ownership stakes in his multiple companies before Jan. 20. Zephyr Teachout is among those scholars and joins us to explain why corruption in the presidency was such anathema to the nation’s founders.

In the remainder of Tuesday’s episode, we share a few highlights from a recent symposium about the current state of free speech on college campuses. The event was organized by the Thomas Jefferson Center for the Protection of Free Expression. You can watch videos of the entire two-day event here.

Transcripts of Amicus are available to Slate Plus members. Consider signing up today! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial here.

Amicus is brought to you by The Great Courses Plus, a video learning service with a large library of lectures all taught by award-winning professors. Get a free month of unlimited access when you sign up at TheGreatCoursesPlus.com/amicus.

And by Casper, an online retailer of premium mattresses for a fraction of the price. Get $50 toward any mattress purchase by going to Casper.com/amicus and using the promo code Amicus.

Please let us know what you think of Amicus. Our email is amicus@slate.com. Follow us on Facebook here.