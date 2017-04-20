This Week in Trump: Death, Taxes, and North Korea

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

North Korea Switch

Barack Obama had warned Donald Trump that North Korea should be his top national security priority, and over the past week the president seemed to suggest his administration was still coming up with a policy to deal with Pyongyang. First there was a lot of saber-rattling, leading some to wonder whether the U.S. could be headed to war with North Korea.

When North Korea’s missile test fizzled out humiliatingly, the administration changed its tune. Top defense officials and Vice President Mike Pence all emphasized that negotiations and diplomacy were the priorities.

This week it also became clear that some of the president’s anti-Pyongyang bluster was based on false information. Although Trump had said that he was “sending an armada” to North Korea, the aircraft carrier in question was actually 3,500 miles away.

Show the Returns

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered across the country on Saturday—tax day—to demand Trump release his tax returns. More than 150 rallies and marches were planned across the country to counter Trump’s claims that no one cares about his taxes except the media.

The tax day marches were peaceful but in Berkeley, California, Trump supporters and opponents clashed at a counter-demonstration intended to show support for the commander in chief. More than a dozen were detained.

While the world worried about North Korea, Trump made clear that the rallies got to him, taking to Twitter to wonder who had paid the protesters and declaring that “the election is over!” Despite Trump’s efforts to paint the insistence that he release his tax returns as a fringe issue, a January poll found a clear majority of Americans agree he should release the documents.

Also This Week

What to Read

Sarah Ellison’s inside look at the civil war inside the White House is filled with anonymous dish:

Governing requires saying no to one’s strongest supporters and yes to one’s fiercest opponents. To have that presence of mind requires a clear and unified vision from the president. “Without an ideology or a worldview, all you have is a scramble for self-preservation and self-aggrandizement,” a former West Wing aide told me.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been behind the effort to diminish Steve Bannon’s influence, reports the New York Times:

More openly than any president before him, Mr. Trump is running his West Wing like a family business, and as he has soured on Mr. Bannon, his combative chief strategist, he has turned to his daughter and son-in-law. Their ascendance has some conservative supporters fretting about the rising influence of the urbane young New Yorkers, as some moderates and liberals swallow concerns about nepotism in the hope that the couple will temper the temperamental president.

Still, for all the talk of a velvet coup against Mr. Bannon, Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump have achieved few concrete victories. And several administration officials and people close to the family said the couple’s move against Mr. Bannon was motivated less by interest in shaping any particular policy than by addressing what they view as an embarrassing string of failures that may damage her father personally, as well as the Trump family brand.

Don’t believe Trump when he says he has already expanded the military, warns Slate’s Fred Kaplan:

Whatever Trump and Secretary of Defense James Mattis decide to do with their maiden military budget, it will take years—probably as long as Trump’s first term—before they make a dent on the military’s size, shape, and strength. The money that the Defense Department is now spending on weapons procurement, research and development, personnel, operations, maintenance, and so forth all stems from budgets approved during Barack Obama’s years as president—which saw the highest defense budgets since the peak of Ronald Reagan’s Cold War buildup.

This Week in @realDonaldTrump

The president was an optimist on Twitter this past week, expressing confidence that relations with Russia “will work out fine” and that China will “properly deal with North Korea.” Trump also recommended a book (albeit a novelty book without any words) and, yet again, criticized the media—although he specified the attack was against the “Fake Media (not Real Media).”

The commander in chief also celebrated reports that his approval rating has increased, and he repeatedly commented on Georgia’s special election and later claimed credit for the result.

Last Take