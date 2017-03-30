This Week in Trump: A Tale of Two Investigations

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images.

Failing Health

Soon after the bill’s failure, Trump announced his intention to “let Obamacare explode.” On Tuesday, though, the president told a bipartisan group of senators that a new health care deal could happen “very quickly.” He didn’t offer specifics.

Climate Rollback

Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that axes most of his predecessor’s climate change agenda. Why? To end the “war on coal” and “job-killing regulations,” and boost energy independence. (Experts insist the plan won’t do any of that.)

The measure rewrites the Clean Power Plan, which limited carbon pollution from power plants. It also lifts a ban on new coal mining on public land and bars federal departments from considering the effects of climate change on policy or national security. Whether Trump will remove the United States from the global Paris climate accord remains an open question.

Nunes Under Fire

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Devin Nunes, the head of the House Intelligence Committee, is too loyal to the White House to hold an independent investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham accused Nunes of running an “Inspector Clouseau investigation.” But Nunes won’t resign, and the Republican leadership is supporting him.

The Senate Intelligence Committee stepped into the breach Wednesday, pledging to conduct a proper investigation that “will go wherever the intelligence leads it,” all the way up to Trump himself.

Also This Week

What to Read

In the New York Times Magazine, Robert Draper wonders whether Trump will be able to move forward with other legislative priorities after the embarrassing defeat on health care:

“You get about nine months to do the big things,” Kevin McCarthy, the House majority leader, told me at the beginning of the year. Nine months seemed like a long time then, the calendar spacious and the legislative deal-making possibilities plentiful. But more than two of those months are gone already—and the path to future wins, as Trump foresaw in his meeting with the Freedom Caucus, is now more complicated. When he took office, Trump relished the prospect of becoming a new kind of deal maker in the White House. By the time I spoke with him in early March, however, he already seemed to be taking stock of the limits to his powers.

Republicans have always been good about coming up with excuses to support one of their own in the White House, but it will be interesting to see how the Russian connection plays out, writes Michael Tomasky in the New York Review of Books:

Republicans and conservatives over the years have excused mountains of hypocrisy in their own leaders. Deficits mattered, until Ronald Reagan ran them up and suddenly they didn’t. Cutting spending mattered, until George W. Bush increased spending and suddenly that was okay (until Bush became unpopular). …

But how the Republicans will find a way to defend a Republican president who may well owe his election in part to the Russian Federation, of all political forces, will be an interesting thing to watch.

Many Republicans dislike Trump—but don’t expect them to stand up to him, writes Slate’s Michelle Goldberg:

Before Trump’s election, I thought I had a low opinion of Republican members of Congress. Yet it turns out I had much more faith in them than I realized, because I’ve been stupefied by their passivity in the face of Trump’s corruption and incompetence. …

Republican politicians have an opportunity to do something heroic at a dire moment in American history, but they don’t appear to be remotely tempted to seize it.

This Week in @realDonaldTrump

The commander in chief said that stories of Russian connection to his campaign are nothing but “a hoax” and wondered why no one is looking into Bill and Hillary Clinton’s links to Moscow instead. He once again hit out against the “failing” New York Times (twice) and wrongly said the paper had “apologized to subscribers” after the election. (The paper set the record straight on Twitter.)

