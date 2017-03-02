This Week in Trump: Jeff Sessions Steps on Trump’s Presidential Aura

Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/Reuters

Prime-Time Success

The president gave his first prime-time address on Tuesday night, and it’s official: He can read a teleprompter. Trump stuck to his talking points as he struck a broadly optimistic tone that was short on attacks on Democrats and the media but didn’t stint on nationalist rhetoric clearly influenced by chief strategist Stephen Bannon.

The agenda outlined in Trump’s speech was familiar. Again he characterized immigrants as threats to public safety and promised broad tax reform and a big infrastructure bill (both of which will have trouble making it through Congress). He also paid tribute to Ryan Owens, the Navy SEAL killed in a botched Yemen raid—a moment that was both deeply emotional and crassly manipulative.

Sessions Under Pressure

The rosy glow from that speech lasted less than 24 hours, when the question of the Trump campaign’s connection to Russia was once again thrust into the headlines.

During his confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions told senators he hadn’t communicated with Russian officials during the presidential campaign. In fact, the Washington Post revealed on Wednesday, Sessions met twice with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Now congressional Republicans are calling on Sessions to recuse himself from any investigations of the Kremlin’s involvement in the elections. Democrats are going further and demanding his resignation.

Sessions says he didn’t talk about the election with the ambassador, and the administration characterized the revelation as a partisan attack.

Military Money

Trump announced this week he wants to boost defense spending by $54 billion, without cutting any entitlement programs, including Social Security and Medicare.

So where will the money come from? The State Department and foreign aid look to be prime targets, while the Environmental Protection Agency could see as much as a quarter of its budget slashed.

But maybe nothing needs to be cut at all! In an interview, Trump said the additional defense funding would come from “a revved-up economy.” (Most economists don’t share the president’s rosy view of future growth.)

The War With the Media Continues

The White House blocked a number of media outlets, including CNN, BBC, Politico, and the New York Times, among others, from attending an off-camera briefing with press secretary Sean Spicer. Right-wing outlets sympathetic to Trump, including Breitbart and One America News Network, were allowed to participate.

The blockade came shortly after Trump used a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference to slam the press and the penchant for unnamed sources. He then vowed to skip this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Also This Week

The president addressed the GOP’s continuing struggle to settle on a plan to replace Obamacare, saying, “Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.”

Trump told reporters he is open to granting legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants. CNN later reported that the comments were a “misdirection play.”

He also suggested that members of the Jewish community could be the perpetrators of anti-Semitic threats and attacks.

The president signed an order directing the Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider Obama’s Clean Water Rule and a bill nixing an Obama-era regulation that sought to keep certain mentally ill people from owning guns.

It took the administration almost a week to condemn the shooting of two Indian men in Kansas. “It begins to look like this was an act of racially motivated hatred,” a White House spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Press secretary Sean Spicer is carrying out random phone checks of White House staffers to crack down on leaks.

The White House tried to get senior FBI officials to contradict stories about contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Trump’s company sold a $15.8 million penthouse to a Chinese power broker who helps U.S. firms do business in China.

For his first dinner out in Washington, the commander in chief ate a well-done strip steak with ketchup at his own hotel.

Only 44 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, compared to 48 percent who disapprove, making him the first president to begin his tenure with a net-negative approval rating. The president grades himself on a gentler curve, saying he deserves an A for achievement and a “C or a C+” on messaging.

