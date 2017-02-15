This Week in Trump: The Russia Scandal Claims Its First Casualty

George Frey/Getty Images

First man out

It took less than a month—24 days to be exact—for President Donald Trump’s administration to suffer its first high-level resignation when Michael Flynn was pushed out from his post as national security adviser Monday night. The ouster, which had been anticipated for several days, has sparked fresh questions about the administration’s contacts with Moscow, which NBC News described as “arguably the biggest scandal involving a foreign government since Iran-Contra.”

The affair went into overdrive when the Washington Post reported that, contrary to White House statements, Flynn discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. before Trump’s inauguration. Flynn’s message to the ambassador was clear, according to the New York Times: Relations would be friendlier under Trump.

Democrats renewed demands for investigations and a full accounting of the Trump campaign’s contact with Russia, and some Republicans appear to be buckling under the pressure. That pressure is only bound to get stronger after CNN and the Times revealed Trump aides were in “constant” contact with Russian intelligence officials during the campaign. Intelligence agents were apparently sufficiently alarmed by the contacts to talk anonymously to reporters, although they say there’s no evidence of collusion between Trump’s associates and Russia on the election hacking. Trump took to Twitter to dismiss the stories as Democratic sour grapes.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg was moved from chief of staff of the White House National Security Council to serve as acting national security adviser.

Insecurity theater

The resignation came after a week filled with national security–related anxiety, as Trump appeared to flaunt security protocols by turning the crowded terrace of his Mar-a-Lago resort into what the Washington Post called an “open-air situation room.” After North Korea conducted a ballistic missile test on Sunday, Trump took the call at his table, where he was dining with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Waiters continued to serve Trump’s party dinner, and diners took photos of Trump at work (one photo in particular appeared to capture the very essence of the Trump administration). Aides lit up documents for Trump with flashlights on their cellphones. Trump later stopped by a wedding (of a donor’s son, of course) with Abe in tow.

In the midst of these questions came an explosive New York Times story that shed light on some of the turmoil within the National Security Council. Veteran staff are troubled by overt partisanship and an increased emphasis on military rather than diplomatic solutions. The piece also revealed Trump liked to receive one-page briefings “with lots of graphics and maps.” In one official’s words, “the president likes maps.”

Giving China what it wants

Trump has long seemed to relish needling China, but this week the president bent over backward for Beijing, assuring President Xi Jinping that the United States had no plans to abandon the “one China” policy, reversing an earlier suggestion that the decadeslong diplomatic understanding could be in doubt. Trump gave the message during an “extremely cordial” phone call with Xi, who had apparently explicitly requested the president’s reassurance on the issue. Reports credited Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for the shift; Tillerson had also toned down what seemed to be the threat of a naval blockade of China’s islands in the South China Sea.

Also this week

What to read

Religious conservatives are enjoying a growing influence inside the White House, writes Jeremy Peters in the New York Times:

Mr. Trump, a profane, bombastic, thrice-married New Yorker, may not have been the candidate many religious conservatives prayed would win the White House. But the mutually beneficial arrangement he has nurtured with the Christian right is already starting to nudge the government in a more conservative direction.

A group that has felt shunted aside by the Republican establishment is finding doors open more quickly and willingly than it did even under friendly presidents like Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

Look past all the noise and you’ll quickly discover that Trump hasn’t actually done much in his first month in office, writes Zachary Karabell in Politico:

So far, Trump has behaved exactly like he has throughout his previous career: He has generated intense attention and sold himself as a man of action while doing little other than promote an image of himself as someone who gets things done.

Why does the White House continue to push false claims of voter fraud? Because it wants to strip away the right to vote for millions of Americans, warns Slate’s Jamelle Bouie:

Birtherism helped the set the stage for the rapid rise and success of a mass nativist movement. In the hands of Donald Trump, the voter fraud myth may do the same for the growing effort to make voting hard again—to make voting white again.

This Week in @realDonaldTrump

Last take

Trump’s weird handshakes, in which the president flails his hands about and jerks his handshake partner in and out, came under scrutiny this week. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was subjected to a painfully awkward 19-second-long handshake last week. GIFs of the event circulated on social media, and John Oliver covered it on Last Week Tonight.