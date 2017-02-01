This Week in Trump: a Hell of a Week

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Welcome to This Week in Trump, Slate’s weekly look at Donald Trump’s presidency. Every week, we’ll catch you up on the events of the past seven days, point you to further reading, and keep an eye on the @realDonaldTrump Twitter feed.

This Week in Trump is made possible thanks to support from Slate Plus members. Consider supporting Slate’s work by joining Slate Plus.

Advertisement



A chaotic order

Subscribe to This Week in Trump A week's worth of bloviating, authoritarianism, and corruption, straight to your inbox.

People were pulled off airplanes and detained in airports. Protests erupted across the country as lawyers rushed in. There was plenty of chaos inside the administration as well: Key officials hadn’t been consulted and the order had undergone little or no legal review, leaving agencies to scramble to implement it.

Trump and his allies insisted the move was not a Muslim ban despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary.

Advertisement



Acting Attorney General Sally Yates instructed department lawyers not to defend the measure. She was swiftly fired.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 49 percent of the country agreed with the ban while 41 percent disagreed. Only 31 percent said the ban would make them more safe.

Supreme Court reality show

Advertisement



With airports still in chaos, the president announced he would name his first nominee to the Supreme Court at a live primetime broadcast. Like a reality-TV season finale, there were two finalists. The winner: conservative favorite Judge Neil Gorsuch, who currently sits on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. Gorsuch was appointed in 2006 by George W. Bush and sailed through his Senate confirmation. He’s described as well-liked and approachable, with a résumé tailor-made for the Supreme Court.

The rise of Bannon

Former Breitbart CEO and champion of white nationalism Steve Bannon will sit on the National Security Council’s Principals Committee if Trump gets his way.

Advertisement



Political appointees are usually kept out of the key committee. Sen. John McCain called the shake-up a “radical departure from any National Security Council in history.”

The new role illustrated Bannon’s immense influence in Trump’s White House. According to a Politico report, he’s telling the president he can keep his campaign promises and positions himself as an enemy of the Washington establishment. The Washington Post’s David Ignatius calls Bannon “the intellectual center of the new administration.”

That intellectual center evidently believes the United States’ only responsibility is to itself. Needless to say, many are worried.

Also this week:

Advertisement



What to read

David Frum, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, paints a terrifying picture of what a Trump presidency could look like in the latest Atlantic cover story. Frum ends on a hopeful note:

Those citizens who fantasize about defying tyranny from within fortified compounds have never understood how liberty is actually threatened in a modern bureaucratic state: not by diktat and violence, but by the slow, demoralizing process of corruption and deceit. And the way that liberty must be defended is not with amateur firearms, but with an unwearying insistence upon the honesty, integrity, and professionalism of American institutions and those who lead them. We are living through the most dangerous challenge to the free government of the United States that anyone alive has encountered. What happens next is up to you and me. Don’t be afraid. This moment of danger can also be your finest hour as a citizen and an American.

There’s much to fear from Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees, writes the New Yorker’s Steve Coll:

An initiative so reviled and so easily caricatured across the Islamic world will inspire terrorists to action and invite various forms of retaliation against Americans. It will make shaky governments in Muslim-majority countries that coöperate with the United States—from Morocco to Indonesia—vulnerable to domestic protests and political pressure to break ties with American counterterrorism programs.

It’s easy to laugh at the way Trump announced his Supreme Court pick, but it’s another example of the president showing off his power, writes Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick:

So instead of seeing Tuesday’s spectacle as some new atrocity, understand that it represents more of the same: Donald Trump’s complete misapprehension of judges and what they do; the subordination of a judicial branch that is not in a position to fight back; self-referential shows of dominance over the courts and the law, institutions that—as we are quickly discovering—have laughably few weapons to protect themselves beyond the esteem of the public.

This Week in @realDonaldTrump

Amid protests this weekend, the president took on a traditional foe: the media. He specifically directed his ire at the New York Times and Washington Post.

The president vehemently defended his executive order on refugees and immigration, hitting out at both Democrats and Republicans who dared to question his plans.

Trump also said Democrats should be “ashamed” for failing to confirm his Cabinet.

Last take