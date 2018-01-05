Weed and Democrats, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Michael Wolff’s Book

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Right on: Michael Wolff’s book can be hard to believe in its particulars, writes Will Saletan, who just read it. But in its overarching thesis—that Donald Trump never wanted to be president—it’s on the money.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



The thing to do: Democrats should endorse weed legalization, even if it’s not quite the golden ticket some people seem to think it might be, Osita Nwanevu argues. And Alex Halperin reports on the cannabis industry’s surprising readiness to take on Jeff Sessions.

Advertisement



Strange: Monsanto recently invited psychologist Jordan Peterson to talk to farmers about the way ideologies work. Why, Kavin Senapathy writes, would the company advance the work of a man whose positions on identity politics have made him an alt-right hero?

What a show: Carl Wilson marvels at the complicated, ambitious musical deconstruction going on in every episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend—a critical favorite that’s last in the ratings.

For fun: The Gorilla Channel.

It’s not real,

Rebecca