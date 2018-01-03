 The boomerang effect, Bannon vs. Trump, and today’s movie stars, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Jan. 3 2018 5:57 PM

The Angle: Facts Again Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on truthiness, movie stars, and the latest Trump feud.

FRANCEPHARMACYFLUVANCINE
Boxes containing a flu vaccine are displayed at a pharmacy on Oct. 6 in southwestern France.

Georges Gobet/AFP/Getty Images

Truth and consequences: For about a decade, we’ve been shocked by reports from social scientists finding that people are likely to believe falsehoods (like “side effects of the flu vaccine are worse than the flu” or “Obama is a Muslim”) even if they’re explicitly debunked. Dan Engber takes a second look at some of those studies, and wonders how real the terrifying “boomerang effect” really is.

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

This guy: Heard the latest installment in the Bannon vs. Trump saga? Take it with a grain of salt, Ben Mathis-Lilley advises; consider the source.

Loving something: The Last Jedi is really about fandom and its considerable perils, Andrew Kahn argues.

New firmament: The Movie Club (2017 edition) is underway. Amy Nicholson looks at last year’s offerings and finds that the criteria for megastardom seems to have shifted considerably; K. Austin Collins wishes for an end to the curse of “timeliness.”

For fun: Poor drones didn’t have a great holiday.

Good old drone dads,

Rebecca