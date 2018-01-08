The #MeToo Golden Globes, Trump’s Mental Health, and the Future of Audio

The Angle: President Oprah Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on women at the Golden Globes, new audio products at CES, and why calling Trump mentally ill is dangerous.
Gutsy women at the Globes: In the first major Hollywood awards show in the post-#MeToo era, women made their presence and frustrations known. But one who undoubtedly made the biggest splash was none other than Oprah Winfrey. Soon after her emphatic speech accepting her lifetime achievement award, Twitter lit up with calls for a 2020 presidential run—but Osita Nwanevu warned why we shouldn’t jump the couch. What Dahlia Lithwick saw, though, was how Oprah was really empowering us. (Check out all of Slate’s Golden Globes coverage here.)
Unfit and unwell?: The narrative that Donald Trump might be mentally ill has recently been gaining steam. Yascha Mounk explains why making this tempting argument as a means for impeachment is “both factually dubious and politically disastrous.”
The future of sound: April Glaser reports from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on new devices aimed at distributing audio from your ears to the rest of your body, including a wristband that allows you to touch your finger to your ear to listen to a phone call.
How to be a male ally: Sarah Granger lays out five ways men in tech have been supporting female co-workers in the industry.
For fun: So what was up with that weird Winona Ryder shampoo ad that aired during the Globes?
Winona forever,
Chau