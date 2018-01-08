The #MeToo Golden Globes, Trump’s Mental Health, and the Future of Audio

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Unfit and unwell?: The narrative that Donald Trump might be mentally ill has recently been gaining steam. Yascha Mounk explains why making this tempting argument as a means for impeachment is “both factually dubious and politically disastrous.”

The future of sound: April Glaser reports from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on new devices aimed at distributing audio from your ears to the rest of your body, including a wristband that allows you to touch your finger to your ear to listen to a phone call.

How to be a male ally: Sarah Granger lays out five ways men in tech have been supporting female co-workers in the industry.

For fun: So what was up with that weird Winona Ryder shampoo ad that aired during the Globes?

Winona forever,

Chau