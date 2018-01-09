The Wolff Book, the Gorilla Channel, and the Flu

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

The book in question: Isaac Chotiner finds Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury upsettingly—and tellingly—shoddy, poorly sourced, and shallow. We're in a bad way when this book is considered a bearer of truth.

No such channel: A Twitter jokester made a meme about Trump watching a "gorilla channel" in the White House, and some people believed it. As Jacob Brogan writes, when filter bubbles break down, irony fails.

Not the answer: Many American moms dream of the flexibility to work part time. But in the Netherlands, where that situation is the norm, women's careers suffer, Olga Mecking reports.

So sick: Two emergency department doctors, Dara Kass and Brian Thomas Fletcher, give you flu advice. Takeaways: 1) Do not go to the emergency room. 2) Do not demand the Z-Pack.

For fun: Frederick Wiseman, finally streaming.

