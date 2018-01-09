 Review of Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury, Trump's gorilla channel, and how to deal with the flu, in Slate's daily newsletter.

The Wolff Book, the Gorilla Channel, and the Flu

The Wolff Book, the Gorilla Channel, and the Flu

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
Jan. 9 2018 5:31 PM

The Angle: Bad All Around Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the Wolff book, the gorilla channel, and the flu.

500-Copies-Of-Hotly-Anticipated-Trump-Book-Arrive-At-Waterstones
The window display at Waterstone's Piccadilly shows copies of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff on Tuesday in London.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

The book in question: Isaac Chotiner finds Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury upsettingly—and tellingly—shoddy, poorly sourced, and shallow. We're in a bad way when this book is considered a bearer of truth.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

No such channel: A Twitter jokester made a meme about Trump watching a "gorilla channel" in the White House, and some people believed it. As Jacob Brogan writes, when filter bubbles break down, irony fails.

Advertisement

Not the answer: Many American moms dream of the flexibility to work part time. But in the Netherlands, where that situation is the norm, women's careers suffer, Olga Mecking reports.

So sick: Two emergency department doctors, Dara Kass and Brian Thomas Fletcher, give you flu advice. Takeaways: 1) Do not go to the emergency room. 2) Do not demand the Z-Pack.

For fun: Frederick Wiseman, finally streaming.

Finally,

Rebecca