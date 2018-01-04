Logan Paul, Tiffany Haddish, and Jeff Sessions’ Pot Plans

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Watch for it: With the publication of a memo on the topic, Jeff Sessions has launched a pet crusade, Mark Joseph Stern writes. He’ll be coming for legal cannabis—unless Congress gets in his way.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Rising star: Christian Broadcasting Network political correspondent David Brody has profited handsomely from the Trump years, Ruth Graham writes. And he seems to truly believe in the president’s godliness.

Advertisement



Here’s the thing: YouTuber Logan Paul, recently criticized for callously filming a dead body, has gone away for a short time to think about what he’s done. Inkoo Kang muses on the weird nature of Paul’s job, from which he can never be fired.

All of you: Aisha Harris wishes for a group Academy Award for the best ensemble, because chemistry matters.

For fun: Tiffany Haddish’s NYFCC speech, in full.

The best,

Rebecca