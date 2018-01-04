Logan Paul, Tiffany Haddish, and Jeff Sessions’ Pot Plans

The Angle: Pot Troubles Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on Logan Paul, Tiffany Haddish, and Jeff Sessions’ marijuana plans.
Watch for it: With the publication of a memo on the topic, Jeff Sessions has launched a pet crusade, Mark Joseph Stern writes. He’ll be coming for legal cannabis—unless Congress gets in his way.
Rising star: Christian Broadcasting Network political correspondent David Brody has profited handsomely from the Trump years, Ruth Graham writes. And he seems to truly believe in the president’s godliness.
Here’s the thing: YouTuber Logan Paul, recently criticized for callously filming a dead body, has gone away for a short time to think about what he’s done. Inkoo Kang muses on the weird nature of Paul’s job, from which he can never be fired.
All of you: Aisha Harris wishes for a group Academy Award for the best ensemble, because chemistry matters.
For fun: Tiffany Haddish’s NYFCC speech, in full.
