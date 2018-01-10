Innocence Deniers, Home Robots, and Trump’s Agenda

Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

No matter what: Lara Bazelon rounds up examples of prosecutors who refuse to exonerate prisoners who are quite obviously innocent. They’re a diverse group and bizarrely stubborn.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



It works, though: The president has been embarrassing himself in public by making claims about his own intelligence, Will Saletan writes. At the same time, his White House has quietly been making policy breakthroughs, Jamelle Bouie adds—so it may not matter much how bad the president looks.

Advertisement



Please, no: Possible presidential candidate Oprah has a history of promotion of pseudoscience that makes Kurt Andersen very nervous.

Still a joke: At CES this year, it became clear to April Glaser that although home assistants like Alexa have gained ground, the corporeal robots that are supposed to interact with us directly are still ridiculous and clumsy.

For fun: Barack stays in the pocket.

Where’s the video tho,

Rebecca