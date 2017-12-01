Woody Allen’s Latest, Cute 2-Year-Olds, and the New Gilded Age

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Breaking things: The Republicans currently in office are ruining us with this tax bill, Jamelle Bouie writes. Their nihilism, shamelessness, and greed will permanently change American life.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Not much: Putting partisan figurehead Kellyanne Conway in charge of the opioid crisis is a choice that shows that Trump prefers to do nothing about this issue, Harold Pollack fears. It’s too bad, because it seemed for a while like there might be some political will behind finding a solution.

A mess: James Franco’s new movie The Disaster Artist is good Franco, Dana Stevens writes, and it will make you rethink the meaning of artistic success. (Jeffrey Bloomer and Aisha Harris promise you can still enjoy the movie without seeing The Room first, though you may find yourself a tad confused.)

Grimace: Woody Allen seems to have (again!) directed an entire movie that serves mostly to justify his creepy life choices and smear his ex-partner. Sam Adams found watching it quite awful.

