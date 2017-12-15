The Angle: Really Judgy Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on Jeanine Pirro, concealed carry, and The Last Jedi’s plot twist.
His best judge: Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro is all bluster, all the time, and she’s on President Trump’s side all the way. Katy Waldman assesses the TV personality’s particular brand of stubborn bombast.
Around the bend: The concealed-carry bill the House GOP passed last week tramples all over states’ rights and is definitely unconstitutional. Adam Skaggs can’t believe the egregiousness of this self-serving reversal of principles.
Mom and Dad?: The Last Jedi tells us (maybe?) who Rey’s parents were. Marissa Martinelli thinks the reveal will only do good things for the narrative. Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers.
Finally: Beyonce has a No. 1 hit after a long dry spell. Chris Molanphy points out (at great risk to his Twitter mentions) that she needed Ed Sheeran to get her there.
For fun: Quite the congressman you’ve got.
Very nice,
Rebecca