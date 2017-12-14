Becoming an LLC, Problematic Rudolph, and Voting Rights in Alabama

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

What went on: There were more than a few reports of citizens facing arbitrary rules, long lines, and other impediments to casting their votes in Alabama on Tuesday. Mark Joseph Stern thinks officials may have violated federal voting rights law.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



What’s next: The FCC has officially voted to kill net neutrality. April Glaser sums up the legal battles that may come.

Advertisement



Incorporate: Under the Republican tax plan, people are going to rush to turn themselves into businesses, if they can at all swing it, Jordan Weissmann thinks.

The best: Willa Paskin lists her top-10 TV shows of the year. One takeaway: She really, really liked I Love Dick.

For fun: The Rudolph story is kind of ... mean.

Muy problematico,

Rebecca