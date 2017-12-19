Infrastructure Problems, a Sexy Jedi, and Voter “Fraud” in Alabama

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Come on, man: Rather than investigating the many reports of voter suppression in the recent special election in his state, Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill has chosen to seize upon a Democrat’s random slip-up. Mark Joseph Stern shakes his head.

Be smarter: A Trumpian solution to the problems with our infrastructure—more money! bigger digs!—is not the way to go, Henry Grabar contends. We must think things through and be careful about the fixes we make.

Think twice: Rennie McDougall finds that the recent discussion among gay men about consent and public touching is in danger of missing an important point. Gay men have largely managed to self-police their shared spaces, and a “panic” about unwanted contact would change things for the worse.

Sweet, sweet force: This is the first Star Wars movie with true sexual tension in it, Brogan Morris writes. That’s part of why it feels so new.

For fun: A very scary robot.

