Rejected Nominees, Kids’ Thoughts on TV, and Cornel West’s Feud

A tough one: Ismail Muhammad respects Cornel West a great deal. That's why it's been so hard for him to watch the older writer's cherry-picking, disingenuous attack on Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Is this the end?: Some of Trump's most ridiculous judicial nominees are finally meeting with rejection. Dahlia Lithwick wonders whether this is a true roadblock to Trump's judicial agenda, or just a momentary blip.

Was that a pass?: Trump and his surrogates keep claiming that the voters exonerated the president of sexual harassment charges against him in last year's election. Will Saletan argues that the president's supporters thought he might have been guilty, and voted for him anyway.

Bad funny: Certain fans are peeved that the new Star Wars movie has villains you can laugh at. Sam Adams points to ... the whole world ... to argue that bad guys can certainly be a joke.

For fun: Little kids talk TV.

