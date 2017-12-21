The Jerusalem Decision, the CDC Word Ban, and Love Actually

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Why, though: Donald Trump just got roundly rebuked at the United Nations for his decision to move the United States Embassy to Jerusalem, and it’s all because he didn’t bother to think beyond his political instincts, Fred Kaplan writes. This is embarrassing and possibly dangerous.

Not as such: What explains the gulf between widespread shocked reporting on the supposed CDC word ban and official statements from the agency? Dan Engber looks into it and finds a culture of self-imposed censorship.

Stepping up: Evangelical women face a lot of barriers to participating in #MeToo. Ruth Graham finds they’re doing it anyway.

Oy: Christmas favorite Love Actually is not really all that old of a movie. (2003!) Yet, as Rachel Withers writes, it’s riddled with terrible workplace harassment plots.

For fun: The best episodes of kids’ TV, ever.

