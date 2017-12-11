“Cat Person,” the Trans Troops Ban, and the Doug Jones Campaign

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On the run: While Roy Moore has vanished from the campaign trail in Alabama, Doug Jones is on it, Jamelle Bouie reports. Democrats just hope he’s gotten to the right (rural, black) towns to make a difference.

Backup plan: Even if Roy Moore wins and the Senate expels him, the state’s Republican legislature, Samuel Breidbart and Vinay Nayak write, may have ways to help the GOP keep that seat.

Not quite: For a minute there, the Associated Press had us convinced the Pentagon was going to stand up against Trump’s trans troops ban. Not so, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

What a mess: The New Yorker published a short story a lot of people found (uh-oh) “relatable.” Then a bunch of other people got mad about it. Laura Miller dissects a cautionary tale of internet text consumption.

For fun: Some notes kids’ TV writers get from standards and practices.

No hubba hubba??

