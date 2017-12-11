 The New Yorker’s “Cat Person” story, status of the trans troops ban, and the mood at the Doug Jones campaign, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

“Cat Person,” the Trans Troops Ban, and the Doug Jones Campaign

“Cat Person,” the Trans Troops Ban, and the Doug Jones Campaign

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
Dec. 11 2017 6:07 PM

The Angle: Momentum Down South Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on that “Cat Person” story, the trans troops ban, and the Doug Jones campaign.

Alabama-Senate-Candidate-Doug-Jones-Greets-Diners-On-Day-Before-Election
Democratic Senatorial candidate Doug Jones greet patrons during a campaign stop at Martha’s Place on Monday in Montgomery, Alabama.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On the run: While Roy Moore has vanished from the campaign trail in Alabama, Doug Jones is on it, Jamelle Bouie reports. Democrats just hope he’s gotten to the right (rural, black) towns to make a difference.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Backup plan: Even if Roy Moore wins and the Senate expels him, the state’s Republican legislature, Samuel Breidbart and Vinay Nayak write, may have ways to help the GOP keep that seat.

Advertisement

Not quite: For a minute there, the Associated Press had us convinced the Pentagon was going to stand up against Trump’s trans troops ban. Not so, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

What a mess: The New Yorker published a short story a lot of people found (uh-oh) “relatable.” Then a bunch of other people got mad about it. Laura Miller dissects a cautionary tale of internet text consumption.

For fun: Some notes kids’ TV writers get from standards and practices.

No hubba hubba??

Rebecca