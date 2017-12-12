Alabama Election, Periscope’s Issues, and The Last Jedi

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Looking ahead: Democrats in Alabama tell Jamelle Bouie that even if they lose tonight’s special election, and Roy Moore becomes a senator, they see this groundswell of opposition as an opportunity that shouldn’t be wasted. (Meanwhile, Molly Olmstead tags along with a few Democrats knocking on doors and trying very hard not to mention Moore or Trump.)

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



The case: Roy Moore has lied, changed his story, and otherwise fudged the truth a whole lot in the past month. Will Saletan adds it all up.

Advertisement



On camera: The Twitter-owned app Periscope, which allows users to livestream to each other, is a place where people pile into young women’s comments asking them to strip and perform sexual acts. April Glaser investigates and finds that Twitter seems to have no idea how to handle the problem.

Very, very good: Sam Adams watched The Last Jedi and has nothing but praise for the latest Star Wars film.

It’s a lot,

Rebecca