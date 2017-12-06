Fremont, Nebraska, the Jerusalem Embassy, and the Handicap of Morality

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Broken: Dahlia Lithwick doesn’t want Democrats to fall to the level of the GOP, necessarily. She just thinks we should all acknowledge that because of Republican actions, having morals and standards has become a serious political handicap.

Rebecca Onion



This town: In Fremont, Nebraska, a controversy over a proposed Costco chicken plant has become a serious referendum on the town’s future. Henry Grabar went to find out where the lines were drawn.

Why, though: Trump’s announcement about the American embassy’s move to Jerusalem might have been motivated by frustration that nothing was changing in the Middle East, despite Jared Kushner’s assignment to the problem. Josh Keating’s mind is boggled by the shortsightedness.

Train trance: Sarah Blackwood’s kids love to watch amateur videos of NYC subway trains pulling into stations. She finds their affection for crappily filmed representations of the worst part of her day to be bizarre and charming.

For fun: Christmas cookies you can bake ahead.

