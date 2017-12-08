The Tax Bill’s Problems, an Odd Sweater, and Roy Moore’s Defiance

Tami Chappell/AFP/Getty Images

His choice: Roy Moore went hard-line in defense of his actions with teenage girls, choosing to argue that he never knew any of the accusers and that they had made up their stories. Now he’s starting to see his defense come apart in the face of facts, Will Saletan writes. (But will it matter?)

Pitfalls: The tax bill has a few hurdles to cross, Jim Newell writes. Rich people from the coasts are throwing up opposition to the elimination of the SALT deduction; there was that one big mistake; and a Doug Jones win could make things even tougher.

No empathy: Nathaniel Frank has been watching “a gaggle of Straight White Guys” pontificate on whether or not Charlie Craig and David Mullins should have pursued their case against Jack Phillips in Masterpiece Cakeshop. He’s just about done with their opinions.

Bumblers all: Why are politicians on children’s television always such incompentent oafs? Rachel Withers kind of loves it.

For fun: a most singular sweater.

