Don Jr., a Strange GIF, and Applying to College While Asian

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Unfortunate son: Here's Katy Waldman's assessment of Donald Trump Jr., a bristly, gloomy, unserious, Peter Pan of a man.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Interested parties: The House and Senate tax bills still have to go through reconciliation. At this point, there's a long list of groups of people who are worried about their fate under the new regime. Henry Grabar has a roll call.

Advertisement



Don't do it: Why do so many Democrats and progressives share tweets and posts by conspiracy-minded outrage-peddlers like Louise Mensch and Seth Abramson? Ben Mathis-Lilley begs you to stop.

My file: Aaron Mak kind of, sort of, tried to hide his Chinese American identity while applying to college a few years ago. He now wishes he hadn't.

For fun: Why you can (kind of, sort of) hear that GIF.

Thump,

Rebecca