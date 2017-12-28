 Distracted driving and the year in A.I. in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Distracted Driving, Recipe Preambles, and the Year in A.I.

Distracted Driving, Recipe Preambles, and the Year in A.I.

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
Dec. 28 2017 5:42 PM

The Angle: Texting While Driving Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on distracted driving, recipe preambles, and the year in A.I.

By
Second-Major-Snowstorm-Of-The-Season-Hits-Washington-DC
We're not watching the road as much as we should anymore.

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Get to the food already: April Glaser asks an all-important question: Why does every online recipe begin with a preface to a personal memoir?

Curbing dangerous driving: Smartphone use is almost certainly making driving deadlier. But between legal issues and the electronics industry, there’s a host of controversial reasons why we can’t improve our distracted-driving policies before thousands more die in car-related fatalities.

Advertisement

Statues down: Henry Grabar on how Memphis outsmarted Tennessee and converted public lands to legally take down its Confederate monuments.

Not-so-artificial accomplishments: It’s been a big year for artificial intelligence. Christina Bonnington outlines the most impressive things A.I. has done, from beating pros at their own games to spotting a distant solar system.

For fun: Portlandia nails this parody of true crime podcasts.

Cue that banjo,
Chau

Editor’s note: The Angle will return Jan. 3.