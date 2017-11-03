Trump’s Unpopularity, a Fox Experiment, and Why Democrats Won’t Talk Impeachment

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The magic word: Democratic leaders will not talk about impeachment, even as their constituents (and donors) are obsessed with it. Jim Newell writes that they really, really want to concentrate on 2018 races instead.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



War: Jeff Sessions' DOJ is now trying to punish the lawyers who helped undocumented teenager Jane Doe procure an abortion in October. Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern explain what a dangerous message this effort sends.

Advertisement



So low: Trump is more unpopular than you think, Jamelle Bouie writes. Because of his stalwart base, the media hasn't fully covered the fact that 62 percent of Americans disapprove of the president.

Poisoned: Poor Justin Peters struggles upward toward the light, having immersed himself in Fox News for three full weeks, and declares himself frustrated and terrified by the network's exhausting repetitiveness.

What must happen: Is a social cataclysm—a war, a disaster—the only thing that can clear up massive inequality? Isaac Chotiner interviews Walter Scheidel, a historian who thinks this is true.

For fun: Of course a random customer service person closed Trump's Twitter.

Makes perfect sense,

Rebecca