The Black Vote, Climate Litigation, and Brett Talley’s Posts

Way to win: Black voters were key in electing Ralph Northam in Virginia last week. Jamelle Bouie looks at tactics used to encourage turnout and argues that the party would do well to take notes.

Rebecca Onion



Here we go again: Trump judicial nominee Brett Talley, noteworthy for being super young and super unqualified, also appears to be a habitual author of posts on an Alabama football fan page. Mark Joseph Stern unearthed one Talley post sticking up for the first KKK.

Terrifying: Fred Kaplan watches the congressional hearing investigating whether the president could launch a nuclear weapon whenever he wants and comes away unsettled.

One way to do it: Climate litigation is not the best way to fight climate change, but so far, it’s one of the only tactics that seem to get any traction. Ketan Jha thinks more people with standing should file suit.

For fun: Take some advice on plurals.

