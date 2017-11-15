The Black Vote, Climate Litigation, and Brett Talley’s Posts

The Angle: Another Bad Judge Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on the power of the black vote, climate litigation, and Brett Talley’s message board shenanigans.
Way to win: Black voters were key in electing Ralph Northam in Virginia last week. Jamelle Bouie looks at tactics used to encourage turnout and argues that the party would do well to take notes.
Here we go again: Trump judicial nominee Brett Talley, noteworthy for being super young and super unqualified, also appears to be a habitual author of posts on an Alabama football fan page. Mark Joseph Stern unearthed one Talley post sticking up for the first KKK.
Terrifying: Fred Kaplan watches the congressional hearing investigating whether the president could launch a nuclear weapon whenever he wants and comes away unsettled.
One way to do it: Climate litigation is not the best way to fight climate change, but so far, it’s one of the only tactics that seem to get any traction. Ketan Jha thinks more people with standing should file suit.
For fun: Take some advice on plurals.
Please,
Rebecca