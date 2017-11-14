A Scary Shark, Listening to Trauma, and Roy Moore’s Beliefs

Alex Wong/Getty Images

All good over here: The national media has painted Roy Moore as a freakish and possibly insane outlier, but Ruth Graham reports that there is a group of evangelical homeschooling advocates who also believe that teenage girls make fine matches for grown men—and Moore has ties to them.

The receipts: Roy Moore must be lying, Will Saletan writes. There’s so much evidence against him that it only a serious conspiracy theorist would believe that he’s telling the truth. (Unfortunately, those are not so rare as once they were.)

Can’t believe it: WikiLeaks, vaunted hackers, sent messages to Donald Trump Jr. via Twitter DM, and April Glaser can’t stop laughing.

Being there: For years, even professionals have been terrible at listening to stories of sexual trauma. In the era of #MeToo, therapist Jonathan Foiles explains why it’s important for us to get better at the skill.

For fun: The frilled shark.

