Red Tillerson’s Worthlessness, James O’Keefe’s Sting, and a New Watergate Podcast

How it felt: Growing a bit Mueller-obsessed, Leon Neyfakh wondered what it felt like to live through Watergate. His podcast exploration of that question, Slow Burn, is out now. The first episode is about Martha Mitchell, the wife of Attorney General John Mitchell, who tried to warn the press about the Watergate cover-up and was forcefully prevented from doing so (!).

This show is truly fantastic, and all history-loving, story-loving podcast fans should subscribe.

No good: Rex Tillerson gave a speech at the Woodrow Wilson Center on Tuesday that only confirmed to Fred Kaplan that the man is the worst secretary of state ever. His comments on the reduction of the diplomatic corps made zero sense and showed that he has no understanding of the desperation of the situation.

Doesn’t matter: Liberals and journalists spent yesterday laughing at James O’Keefe’s inept sting of the Washington Post. They should stop, Osita Nwanevu writes. History shows there’s no way his failure will change the minds of anyone who shares O’Keefe’s politics.

Not your movie: Miz Cracker finds the gay love for Call Me by Your Name—first the book, now the film adaptation—extremely frustrating. “The straightness” of the story “is everywhere once you clear the lust from your eyes,” she insists.

For fun: Melodrama in the Louvre.

