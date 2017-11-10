Louis C.K., Roy Moore, and Voter Fraud

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Today's C.K. fallout: Looking back at Louie, a show she loved, Willa Paskin sees “a propaganda piece for the decency of Louis C.K.” Marissa Martinelli speaks with a college student who asked Jon Stewart to comment on the C.K. rumors, and got a very unsatisfactory answer. And Rachel Withers watches an uncomfortable C.K. monologue from SNL in 2015.

The Moore matter: Mark Joseph Stern finds the story of a man who campaigned tirelessly to harm gay parents, all while molesting teenage girls, to be bitterly ironic. But Christina Cauterucci doubts Alabama voters will punish Roy Moore, and the New York Times data journalist Nate Cohn, interviewed by Isaac Chotiner, agrees.

Trouble in paradise: One of the members of Trump's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, is suing his colleagues. And the suit could actually have some impact, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

For fun: Is this good podcast real or fake?

