 Life in Puerto Rico, a review of Coco, and Charles Manson’s death, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Life in Puerto Rico, Coco, and the Death of Charles Manson

Life in Puerto Rico, Coco, and the Death of Charles Manson

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
Nov. 20 2017 6:09 PM

The Angle: National Nightmare Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on life in Puerto Rico, Coco, and the death of Charles Manson.

The-Vector-Gallery-Presents-The-Retrial-Of-Charles-Manson
Artists perform at “The Retrial of Charles Manson” at Vector Gallery in 2015 in Los Angeles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The worst man: Charles Manson was a malignant narcissist who manipulated and framed people to bloody ends, all to fulfill his own sense of importance. Yet somehow, a fascinated America has kept his myth alive. Jack Hamilton bids goodbye to the toxic zeitgeist in human form, who died on Sunday.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Could be: Are we underestimating the possibility of a wave election in the Democrats’ favor in 2018? Isaac Chotiner interviews the Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter about the chances for such an event.

Advertisement

What it’s like: In Puerto Rico, power is still a distant dream for most people. Keyvan Antonio Heydari writes from an island whose residents are in subsistence mode.

Ticking the boxes: Coco, the new Pixar movie, is not a sequel. So why does it feel like one? Sam Adams reviews a film that can’t help but hit its forebears’ marks.

For fun: A Wrinkle in Time trailer!

The full one this time,

Rebecca