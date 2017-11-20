The Angle: National Nightmare Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on life in Puerto Rico, Coco, and the death of Charles Manson.
The worst man: Charles Manson was a malignant narcissist who manipulated and framed people to bloody ends, all to fulfill his own sense of importance. Yet somehow, a fascinated America has kept his myth alive. Jack Hamilton bids goodbye to the toxic zeitgeist in human form, who died on Sunday.
Could be: Are we underestimating the possibility of a wave election in the Democrats’ favor in 2018? Isaac Chotiner interviews the Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter about the chances for such an event.
What it’s like: In Puerto Rico, power is still a distant dream for most people. Keyvan Antonio Heydari writes from an island whose residents are in subsistence mode.
Ticking the boxes: Coco, the new Pixar movie, is not a sequel. So why does it feel like one? Sam Adams reviews a film that can’t help but hit its forebears’ marks.
For fun: A Wrinkle in Time trailer!
The full one this time,
Rebecca