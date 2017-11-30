Garrison Keillor, The NFL’s Ploy, and Kansas, USA

Julie Denesha/Getty Images

Insanity: Kansas’ experiment with business tax cuts imposed five years of disaster on the state. So why, Jordan Weissmann wants to know, would the GOP ever want to replicate it on the federal level?

Trying something: The NFL apparently asked the 49ers’ Eric Reid to stop his anthem protests in exchange for its donations to social justice organizations. Jeremy Stahl has the scoop.

Ugh: Ruth Graham always knew Garrison Keillor was a bit odd and that other people her age found plenty of things about him annoying and problematic. But she liked him, so his fall from grace this week has been upsetting.

My position: It’s been a very weird fall to be a feminist young woman who’s totally new to the workforce, like Lila Thulin.

For fun: How Mexican American kids watch American TV.

