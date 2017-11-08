Female Victories, De Blasio’s Win, and the Democrats’ New Leverage

Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images

Last night: At last, we got some proof that we haven't entered an irrational dreamscape that conforms to no previous conventional wisdom, Jamelle Bouie writes. Some rules of politics still apply: unpopular president, unpopular party.

For his part, Isaac Chotiner feels cautiously optimistic about the survival of our democracy. And Democrats got new leverage in the fight against tax reform (as Jim Newell reports) while female candidates proved they can be the tip of the spear in the fight against Trumpism (Christina Cauterucci writes).

Underwhelming: Bill de Blasio won re-election as New York City mayor last night. Henry Grabar thinks de Blasio's ostensibly progressive politics have been totally moderate in practice, and wonders why that's the best we can do, when it comes to forward-thinking urban leadership.

Not well: Two new books illustrate how impossible, and unhelpful, it can be to try to diagnose Trump's mental state. Susan Matthews explains.

