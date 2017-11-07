Donna Brazile, Moms at Work, and Punishing the Gun-Makers

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

One way: There’s a federal law prohibiting lawsuits against gun manufacturers. Mark Joseph Stern has a proposal: Let’s tax gun-makers and use the proceeds to pay for victims’ medical bills after mass shootings.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



This again: Ben Mathis-Lilley on the 13 stories you see after every mass shooting.

Advertisement



Heal thyself: Her accusations of others notwithstanding, Donna Brazile is emblematic of the problem with today’s Democratic Party, Osita Nwanevu writes. She’s a “craven, calculating striver, incapable of being trusted, and loyal not to ideas or a particular vision for the country but a career now in need of resuscitation.”

Why oh why: The Wall Street Journal recently saw fit to run an editorial shaming moms for going back to work any time before their children’s third (!) birthdays. Enough with this, Lauren Smith Brody writes. Even if women could afford it, there’s no evidence this way is necessarily better for children.

For fun: That was then, this is now.

Lots changed,

Rebecca