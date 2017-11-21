Call Me by Your Name, Car Crashes, and Three Accusers

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Path2Parenthood

Same, same, same: Three women met with Julia Turner to speak about their experiences with Harvey Weinstein and ended up talking about forgiveness, the media, and HR while finding a great deal of common ground.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Ulterior motives: Is the Trump administration enforcing antitrust law so assiduously in the case of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner because the president wants to punish CNN? You better believe it, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

Beautiful: Dana Stevens wants to savor the pleasurable new movie Call Me by Your Name like an apricot gelato. But Billy Gray wonders why queer movies like this one, and last year’s Moonlight, have to tone down the sex so much in order to gain acclaim.

How not to die (or kill anyone) this week: Steve Casner rounds up a few rules for avoiding car crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday. Obvious: Stay awake! Not so obvious: Stop 100 percent before turning right at red lights.

For fun: O, MARTA bus.

Honour its driver!

