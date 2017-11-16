The Angle: Scandals and Coups Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on Al Franken, Bill Clinton, and what’s happening in Zimbabwe.
Step down: If Al Franken wants the Democratic Party to thrive, he should yield his seat right away, Mark Joseph Stern argues. He’s a hypocrite who’s lost his credibility.
What a lag: Ruth Graham looks at the long-overdue spate of articles from liberal journalists calling Bill Clinton out for his sexual misconduct and pronounces such pieces evidence that this moment of accountability is truly bipartisan.
Bad news: Incredibly, most Republicans are sticking with Roy Moore. That makes Trump’s impeachment feel less and less likely, Ben Mathis-Lilley thinks.
Mugabe’s downfall: Is what’s going on in Zimbabwe a coup? Josh Keating argues yes, and journalist and Zimbabwean Michelle Faul explains the situation to Isaac Chotiner.
For fun: Make a whole slab of muffin-top.
Why not?
Rebecca