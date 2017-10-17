 Why Trump’s lies are different, politicians’ data addiction, and Jimmy Kimmel’s new popularity, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Trump’s Lies, Data and Politics, and Jimmy Kimmel’s Rise

Trump’s Lies, Data and Politics, and Jimmy Kimmel’s Rise

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
Oct. 17 2017 5:47 PM

The Angle: Host With the Most Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Trump’s lies, data and politics, and Jimmy Kimmel’s rise.

Los-Angeles-LGBT-Centers-48th-Anniversary-Gala-Vanguard-Awards
Our onetime-chauvinist hero.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The right cruelty: Jimmy Kimmel isn’t always nice. But his blend of caustic critique and emotional overflow makes him the perfect late-night host for 2017, Willa Paskin writes. (And Fox News is running scared. Recently, Justin Peters watched them make an entire day of content out of one stray Kimmel remark.)

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Not business as usual: Yes, all politicians tell untruths. But Donald Trump’s reality-morphing lies fight in a different weight class, Jamelle Bouie writes.

Advertisement

Can’t quit you: It’s not in politicians’ best interests to restrict Facebook and Twitter’s data collection, April Glaser thinks. They’re just plain addicted to that sweet, sweet data.

A great time: The 40-year-old The Joy of Gay Sex accomplished something revolutionary—it reassured gay men that sex was a positive good. Wayne Hoffman looks back at a book that, despite its shortcomings, changed his life.

For fun: Aaaaaaaah. The NBA returns.

Finally,

Rebecca