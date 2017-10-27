 Trump’s stance on opioids, why Post Malone’s song is No. 1, and George H.W. Bush’s groping problem, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Trump and Opioids, Post Malone’s Chart-Topper, and a Former President’s Groping Problem

Trump and Opioids, Post Malone’s Chart-Topper, and a Former President’s Groping Problem

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
Oct. 27 2017 5:39 PM

The Angle: Photo Op Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Trump and the opioid epidemic, Post Malone’s chart-topper, and a former president’s groping habit.

TOPSHOTUSWEATHERHURRICANEPOLITICSMUSIC
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton in College Station, Texas, on Saturday.

Jim Chapin/AFP/Getty Images

Me, too: Christina Baker Kline heard stories about former President George H.W. Bush groping women during photo ops and decided to speak up. (Also: Why do so many of these assaults happen when the camera clicks?)

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Oh, good plan: Trump wants to bring back the widely discredited “Just Say No” approach to fix the opioid crisis. Torie Bosch has some reality TV he should watch. (Hey! Trump likes TV! Could work.)

Advertisement

Lowercase: Post Malone’s song “Rockstar” (which actually starts with a little r, Slate copy-editors aside) is a dirge of a sad-sack rap, Chris Molanphy writes. It’s a self-aware and draggy little bit of appropriation.

For fun: Who gets up earlier to whine: Trump or an actual baby?

For more fun: This experiment with men in the workplace has got to stop.

They had their chance,

Rebecca