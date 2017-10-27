Trump and Opioids, Post Malone’s Chart-Topper, and a Former President’s Groping Problem

Jim Chapin/AFP/Getty Images

Me, too: Christina Baker Kline heard stories about former President George H.W. Bush groping women during photo ops and decided to speak up. (Also: Why do so many of these assaults happen when the camera clicks?)

Rebecca Onion



Oh, good plan: Trump wants to bring back the widely discredited “Just Say No” approach to fix the opioid crisis. Torie Bosch has some reality TV he should watch. (Hey! Trump likes TV! Could work.)

Lowercase: Post Malone’s song “Rockstar” (which actually starts with a little r, Slate copy-editors aside) is a dirge of a sad-sack rap, Chris Molanphy writes. It’s a self-aware and draggy little bit of appropriation.

For fun: Who gets up earlier to whine: Trump or an actual baby?

For more fun: This experiment with men in the workplace has got to stop.

They had their chance,

Rebecca