Genocide in Myanmar, David Gunn’s Murderer, and Today in Mueller

Chilling effect: If Michael Frederick Griffin, who shot and killed Dr. David Gunn in 1993, goes free after a hearing this week, the damage Griffin did to abortion providers everywhere will be amplified, Dahlia Lithwick writes. Griffin’s actions inspired others to kill doctors, nurses, and staff at abortion clinics, and if he gets out after only a few decades in prison, that’ll send an encouraging message to future perpetrators.

Day after: Jim Newell talked to many Republican senators who, conveniently, cannot cast their imaginations forward to conceive of a world in which Trump might fire Mueller. Josh Keating reminds us that George Papadopoulos might have been “low-level,” but the motley crew of personnel dealing with foreign policy in the Trump campaign didn’t really operate on “levels,” per se. Looking back at Watergate, Leon Neyfakh thinks Trump is in a much worse position today than Nixon was after the first indictments in his case.

Let’s use the word: Kate Cronin-Furman understands why people are hesitant to apply the term “genocide”—it’s a loaded and difficult diagnosis to make. But for her, what is happening in Myanmar right now counts.

