A Feud on the Court, Guns at Protests, and Collisions Unseen

Distant rumors: We are starting to hear things about Elena Kagan’s distaste for her new colleague, Neil Gorsuch. As Mark Joseph Stern explains, the fact that such gossip is oozing out, despite the Supreme Court’s tradition of airtight secrecy, means that some justice or other meant for it to leak.

“The terror of the public”: Local governments are marshalling forgotten laws to help them keep guns out of public spaces during protests. Dahlia Lithwick and Olivia Li look at one such statute and wonder how long it can work to plug this gap.

Credit where it’s due: Justin Peters finds a good segment on Fox News. Take that, people who send Justin Peters angry emails!

Bright, deep colors: How do scientific illustrators know how to draw art that can depict a newly discovered phenomenon like the collision of neutron stars, when the phenomenon is something we can’t see with our eyes? Neel V. Patel writes that the task is an exercise in informed imagination.

