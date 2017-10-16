“Appeasement,” Rick and Morty, and Fox & Friends

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Signing on: Justin Peters is going to watch Fox News and blog about it for Slate. He started his series by immersing himself in a certain early rising president’s favorite morning show, Fox & Friends: a potent blend of bad faith, cheerful banality, and “pettiness of spirit” all delivered before most people commute.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Not 1938: The specter of Munich means that we all must live with people calling “appeasement!” at attempts to negotiate with leaders like Kim Jong-un. That stigma is dangerous, Franz-Stefan Gady writes.

Advertisement



Whatever happened to ... : Why don't people invoke “big data” with excitement anymore? In a piece kicking off our new series on the subject, Will Oremus outlines the term’s recent demise and suggests some possible futures for algorithms and analytics.

Handy: Everyone [millennial and nerdish] loves Rick and Morty. Want to try it? Isaac Butler recommends an icebreaker episode and issues some caveats.

For fun: Black Panther trailer!

Eeee,

Rebecca