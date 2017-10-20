Deaths in Niger, Emotional Labor, and Trump’s Problem With Women of Color

Joe Skipper/Getty Images

Not a conspiracy: Rachel Maddow is cranking up the speculation machine in reporting on the deaths of four special forces soldiers in Niger earlier this month. Let’s not go full Benghazi, Laura Seay begs. It’ll be good to know what happened in this case, but inflated theories don’t help.

Something in common: Why have so many of President Trump’s targets—Susan Rice, Jemele Hill, now Frederica Wilson—been women of color? Jamelle Bouie has a guess.

Take some blame: Without George W. Bush, Trump would not have happened, Reihan Salam writes. And the former president’s re-emergence as a voice of reason looks a little ridiculous when Iraq is on the brink of disaster.

Let’s be precise: “Emotional labor,” a decades-old concept in sociology, is the new feminist buzzword. Haley Swenson thinks most of the work that gets labeled this way is actually something else.

